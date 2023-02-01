SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department hosted a Crisis Intervention Training at the Solvay Fire Department the week of January 30, 2023.

Lieutenant Steven Abbott with the Syracuse Police Department said he wants the officers to learn the importance of communication.

The classes went from January 30 through February 3. Local mental health resources and trained law enforcement personnel were on hand to teach officers techniques and strategies to help them communicate with individuals who are suffering from a mental illness, a mental health crisis, or have special needs.

Abbott has been with the police department for more than 23 years. “It’s a difficult career, we’re dealing with people in all sorts of various states, and when officers have better communication techniques to learn how to deal with someone and recognize that someone might be suffering from a mental illness,” said Abbott.

He said he knows how important it is to understand others. “I have three wonderful boys that are on different levels of the autism spectrum, and raising them as a dad I learned the challenges of communicating with them at their different levels and so I teach that from my experience as a father but also from my experience as a police officer.”

He’s bringing his sons in as part of the training.

He said having them interact with the officers, is beneficial. “Someone who has autism or a cognitive disability may present in different ways compared to someone who does not, and officers need to recognize that and recognize the verbal cues so that they can communicate at a level where both sides understand.”

He said it’s crucial for the officers to learn how to handle the toughest situations. “When people know that they’re being heard, they will be more receptive to either going with the police if they have to, or bringing whatever call to the police is, to a successful resolution or a safe resolution,” said Abbott.