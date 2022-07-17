SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shots fired with injuries call on July 17, around 3:44 A.M.

When officers arrived at the 100 block of Genesee Street in Clinton Square, several casings were located on scene. Around the same time, two victims arrives at Upstate Hospital, by private transport, with gunshot wounds.

The victims are a 33-year-old male who was shot in the shoulder and a 25-year-old female who was shot in the mid-section and the leg. Both victims are expected to survive.

The investigation is currently ongoing and Syracuse Police are asking that anyone with information to reach out to the Police Department at (315) 442-5222