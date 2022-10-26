SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call.

When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone who may have information on this incident is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.