SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Around 11:39 p.m. on June 19, Syracuse Police say that they responded to a shots fired call on the 700 block of W. Colvin Street.

A 57-year-old man arrived at Upstate Hospital shortly after and had a gunshot wound to his back.

Officers on scene located multiple casings around the area, but do not have a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and Syracuse Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (315) 442-5222.