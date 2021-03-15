Officers who fired weapons in shooting death of Jamesville teen were not wearing body cameras

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Body-worn camera footage can be pivotal when it comes to police investigations, especially shootings. Although, none of the four officers involved in the shooting death of a teenager in Jamesville were wearing one.

On March 4, Judson Albahm, 17, was shot and killed after he pointed, what police say, was an airgun at them.

The four police officers are from State Police, the Onondaga County Sheriffs Office, and the DeWitt Police Department.

According to current policy, New York State Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department are not required to wear body cameras while on duty.

The Onondaga County District Attorney isn't leading the investigation, but says generally, they are positive.



The DeWitt Police Department has been mandating its uniformed patrol officers wear body cameras. However, the two DeWitt officers who fired their weapons at the March 4 scene were investigators, not patrol officers.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick isn’t leading this investigation, but says in many cases, having body cameras is a positive.

Because of incidences like George Floyd and numerous other incidents that have made national media, as well as the local media, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to suggest that some officers should be equipped with body worn cameras. In many cases, it makes my job easier. I can assess a case much more quickly. Bill Fitzpatrick, Onondaga County District Attorney

Fitzpatrick also gave his opinion and said some situations shouldn’t call for body camera footage.

Last June, Governor Cuomo signed into law a bill for New York State Police to implement body cameras.

State Police tell NewsChannel 9, the agency has been working to select a vendor and design a body camera program that complies with the new law. Those discussions include determining specifics of the program, costs, equipment, technology needs, and policies/procedures.

The rollout of body cameras for State Police will begin in April and will be worn by all uniform members.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department says the topic of body cameras is something it has and will continue to look into, but no date to implement has been set.

As the lead of the investigation, NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Attorney General’s office for comment, but they were unable to provide any additional information, as the investigation is still underway.

The District Attorney could not confirm if there is body worn camera footage from the March 4 shooting.