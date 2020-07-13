Officials in Broome County apologizing after controversial Facebook posts

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officials from a village in Broome County are apologizing amid calls for their resignation over “White Lives Matter” Facebook posts.
In June, screenshots began circulating of the Deputy Mayor of Endicott, Cheryl Chapman, sharing a post that read “White Lives Matter!!! Bet you won’t repost.”
Mayor Linda Jackson also liked a post with the same wording.
In a joint apology, the pair called the incidents a “genuine mistake with no intent to promote racism.”
The apology coming just two days after the Broom County Democratic Committee requested their immediate resignations.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect connected to multiple larcenies in Town of Sullivan
- Ventura County officials ID body found in Lake Piru as missing actress Naya Rivera
- Local superintendents weigh in on new guidance for schools
- WATCH: Showers and storms diminish this evening, seasonable overnight
- Schumer: Local governments should get federal funding as McConnell softens ‘bankruptcy’ stance
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App