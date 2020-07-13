Officials in Broome County apologizing after controversial Facebook posts

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officials from a village in Broome County are apologizing amid calls for their resignation over “White Lives Matter” Facebook posts.

In June, screenshots began circulating of the Deputy Mayor of Endicott, Cheryl Chapman, sharing a post that read “White Lives Matter!!! Bet you won’t repost.”

Mayor Linda Jackson also liked a post with the same wording.

In a joint apology, the pair called the incidents a “genuine mistake with no intent to promote racism.”

The apology coming just two days after the Broom County Democratic Committee requested their immediate resignations.