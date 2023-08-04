CANTON, N.Y (WWTI) – A 55-year-old Ogdensburg man has been sentenced to 24 years in state prison for child sex offenses.

William Laflair was sentenced for four counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after being found guilty after a trial in May.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua provided evidence that Laflair sexually abused a child over a five-year period. Pasqua mentioned that the relationship started when the child was under the age of five.

Laflair will have undergo 10 years of supervision after his release from prison.