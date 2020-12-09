Oh My Darling in Syracuse temporarily closing until indoor dining can resume

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oh My Darling in Syracuse is temporarily closing its doors until indoor dining can resume.

Sunday, Dec. 13 will be the last day for the restaurant’s to-go services.

The restaurants posted the following on Facebook:

