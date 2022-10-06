CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for pumpkin to do? Tis the season of overindulging in all things fall! Here are some local pumpkin patches that just may fulfill all of your seasonal needs!

The Pumpkin Hollow

For 24 years now, The Pumpkin Hollow has been open for visitors to come and enjoy their wide array of fall activities.

Located on 3735 W Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse, The Pumpkin Hollow is not just a patch. They also have a corn maze, farm animal feeding, hayrides, apple fritters, candy apples and of course, fresh cider.

They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will stay open for the season until October 31. With free parking and free admission as well.

Out of season, you may still reserve a spot for private birthday parties, corporate retreats and even graduation events.

Find out more on The Pumpkin Hollow’s Facebook page or call them at (315) 200-4888.

Tim’s Pumpkin Patch

In their first year, Tim’s Pumpkin Patch quickly grew to fame and was originally known as “the place with the one dollar pumpkins” after owner Tim Leubner planted more pumpkins than he knew what to do with. Although prices have increased slightly since then, they still have remained a tradition for many families.

This year will be the 36th season that Tim’s Pumpkin Patch has been open for pumpkin picking.

Located on 2901 Rose Hill Road in Marietta, they offer U-Pick pumpkins with prices ranging from two dollars for a small, to five dollars for a huge!

On top of that, they offer a farm experience, a homestyle bakery and even a brew barn!

Their hours are:

Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The brew barn is open from:

Friday: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Find out more on Tim’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page or call them at (315) 673-9209.

Plumpton Farms

Plumpton Farms, located on 3990 Coye Road in Lafayette, has pumpkins, hay, grounds and hand-cut cornstalks.

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

They also offer online order pickup at the farm if necessary.

Find out more on Plumpton Farm’s Instagram page or call them at (315) 430-0247.

Cicero “Pumkin” Patch

Located on 7169 Island Road, Cicero Pumkin Patch is home of the Hermit Hayride, and of course, “pumkins!’

The hayrides driver takes guests on a trek into the woods where you visit Eye World, Candy Lane, Boot Hill, a creepy graveyard and even a ghost crossing.

Don’t be afraid of the old Hermitville School. The teacher is pretty nice, unless you forget your homework! The ride wouldn’t be complete without a visit from the old man of the woods himself, Mr. Hermit! Just a little advise to all of the riders, HOLD ON TO YOUR SHOES!… It’s always a family fun time. Cicero Pumkin Patch

In addition to the hayride and pumpkin picking, the patch also offers a corn-maze.

HOURS:

CLOSED: Monday & Tuesday

Open Wednesday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find out more on Cicero Pumkin Patch’s or call them at (315) 699-2200.

Our Farm

The award winning patch, Our Farm, has been bringing pumpkins to homes near you since 1985.

Located on 1590 Peth Road in Manlius, Our Farm also has many types of squash, lots of corn stalk bundles, gourds, rhubarb sauce, maple syrup, and ornamental corn.

Every year, Our Farm picks a theme for their corn maze. This year, their theme is owls. You can learn about it as you make your way through the maze!

HOURS:

Monday through Friday: open 24-hours

Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If pumpkin picking and other fall activities weren’t enough, the farm is also available as a wedding venue! Check out what they have to offer here.

Find out more on Our Farm’s Facebook page or call them at (315) 655-8453.

Critz Farms

Critz Farms, located on 3232 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Their pumpkin picking season is from the middle of september until late October.

During that time you may pick pumpkins, find yourself collecting apples or you could take a walk up to their brewery and check out the array of hard ciders they have to offer.

Their hand crafted hard ciders are one of the more popular attractions on their 350 acres of land. If you’re looking to try the cider on tap, you can head over to their tasting room and find out your favorite!

Aren’t able to make it? Have no fear, you can see what Critz has available to you by checking out their online shop. They offer apparel, beer, glassware, maple syrup, mugs and more!

Find out more on Critz Farms’ Facebook page or call them at (315) 662-3355.

Springside Farm

Located on 1850 Rt. 91 in Fabius, Springside Farm over 35 varieties of pumpkins available to be picked.

They offer a “Maze Park Pass” which includes:

petting zoo

tree mazes

corn maze

zip lines

jungle maze

wagon rides

pedal cars

jump pad

playground

barrel train

life size Four in a Row

and more!

(Rates may vary.)

HOURS:

CLOSED: Monday through Thursday

Friday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find out more on Springside Farm’s Facebook page or call them at (315) 683-5860.

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm located on 1175 Hillsboro Road in Camden sits between Oneida Lake and the Tug Hill Plateau.

With free admission and free parking, the pumpkin farm has been open for the season since September 16.

They sell pumpkins, cider, mums, corn, gourds, fall produce, honey, jam, t-shirts and more.

In terms of entertainment, they have hayrides, bounce houses, a talking pumpkin, spooky walk, outdoor movies, animal viewing area, jack-o-lantern totem poles and even some Halloween displays.

They’re also accepting reservations for birthday parties and other celebrations.

HOURS:

CLOSED: Monday through Wednesday

Thursday and Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find out more on Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm Facebook page or call them at (315) 245-0104.

Patch you later!

Did we miss your favorite patch that offers pumpkin picking? Let us know!

If there is another patch in Central New York offering pumpkin picking please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team, here.