(WSYR-TV) — Three burglars from Ohio have been arrested after breaking into a North Syracuse home and tying up a man and a woman inside, police say.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the trio entered the home on the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, armed with three guns. They then tied up a woman and man inside the home. A 15-year-old was able to call 911 to alert police that their home was being robbed. The woman and man both suffered minor injuries, while the three children were unharmed, police say.

The suspects taken into custody were Malik Shabazz, 18, Andres Arzola-Torres, 31, and Anthony Santiago, 33, all of Ohio.

They have been charged with:

Robbery in the 1st degree

Burglary in the 1st degree

Assault in the 2nd degree (2 counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree

Criminal possession of a firearm (3 counts)

Criminal use of a firearm in the 1st degree (3 counts)

Menacing in the 2nd degree (4 counts)

Unlawful imprisonment in the 1st degree

Criminal mischief in the 4th degree

Conspiracy in the 4th degree

Endangering the welfare of a child (3 counts)

The three suspects are awaiting arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Court, according to police. Detectives believe the victims were targeted but are still investigating the incident.