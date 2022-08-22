(WSYR-TV)– Gas prices across the country remain much lower than New York’s, but the state’s gas prices do continue to drop gradually, according to AAA.

Today’s national average of gasoline is now $3.90, down $0.06 from August 15. New York’s average is $4.25, down $0.09 from August 15.

On August 22, 2021, New Yorkers were paying around $3.22 per gallon.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying about $4.33 per gallon, down $0.10 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $4.34 (down 6 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.30 (down 9 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.21 (down 15 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.43 (down 7 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.36 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.47 (down 6 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.33 (down 10 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.50 (down 7 cents from last week)

AAA shares that although summer is over, they expect traveling to continue through Labor Day. If oil prices continue to lower, gas prices will also drop.