Oil truck crashes into ditch spilling 50 gallons

NELSON, NY (WSYR-TV) — In Madison County, no one was hurt after a fuel oil truck tipped over into a ditch.

The incident happened late in the afternoon on Monday along Old State Road in the Town of Nelson.

Those with Madison County emergency management tell NewsChannel 9 that around 50 gallons was spilled due to the tip over.

The HAZMAT team was brought in to clean up the spill.

As of Monday night, there is no word on what caused the truck to go off the road and into the ditch.

