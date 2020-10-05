OktoberFAST set to roar this week across NYS in place of Super DIRT Week in Oswego

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Super DIRT Week, originally scheduled for the Oswego Speedway this week, is being replaced by another kind of racing called OktoberFAST.

The pandemic has forced Super Dirt Week to be removed from the calendar for 2020, but tracks, drivers and race fans will not be forgotten.

DIRTcar OktoberFAST is six nights of racing throughout the state of New York.

The Super DIRTcar Series will headline each night with the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock divisions all rotating races throughout the week.

Races will be held at Albany Saratoga Speedway, Utica-Rome Speedway, Fulton Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway and Weedsport Speedway.

‘We have a commitment to our tracks and to our drivers and to our fans,” says World Racing Group Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann.

New York State limits social gatherings to no more than 50 people, which is why Super DIRT Week was called off this year. It also means fans will not be allowed at the OktoberFAST tracks.

But the racing action can be seen on DIRTVision.com

Hachmann says, “The foundation of DIRT Car Northeast and the Super DIRT Car series is in the Northeast and unfortunately we haven’t been able to provide them the season we want to or wanted to, and Super DIRT Week but, you know what, they deserve to be treated like the supporters they’ve been for years.”

He says fans will also be able to watch racing each night on the big screen in the Orange Lot at the State Fairgrounds for $39 per carload.

“We’re kinda bringing the October thunder or October racing back to the Fairgrounds,” Hachmann tells NewsChannel 9.

He says over 250 drivers have registered for OktoberFAST which carries more than $300,000 in purse and prize money.

Lastly, Hachmann says, “2021 Oswego Speedway, NAPA Autoparts Super DIRT Week, so start thinking about it now.”

Click here for Super DIRT Week.com tickets which are on sale now.

For more information and to watch OktoberFAST click here.