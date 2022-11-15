TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20.

After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.

Stores were asked to have all of their merchandise and equipment removed from their spaces.

Guy Hart, the pending next owner of the property, plans to demolish the mall to create a modern shopping complex.

It’s not clear when the property changes ownership or when work begins.

The mall opened in October of 1988 after 12 years of discussion and construction.