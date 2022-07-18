(WSYR-TV)–You ask, we answer!

Paul Hurlburt wrote the Your Stories Team wanting to know about the construction taking place next to the Target in the Cor Center shopping plaza located on Route 31 near I-481 in the Town of Clay.

Construction started a few weeks ago at the former Bed Bath & Beyond. The Town of Clay said an Ulta Beauty and Old Navy are moving into the spot.

Brian Maher, with Cor CNY Brokerage Company, said the goal is to have construction completed by the end of summer. Maher said the hope is to have Ulta and Old Navy open in time for the holidays.

Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, Mark Territo, said the new location will replace the current one at the Great Northern mall.