Old Thruway toll booth structure to be taken down at Liverpool exit over next three nights

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The closed-down toll booths at New York State Thruway Exit 38 will come down beginning Monday night.

Exit 38 is at Oswego Road/Route 57 near the Village of Liverpool.

Drivers who use Exit 38 will pass some minor work happening during the day, like jackhammers being used to remove curbing, but the most visual work happens in the evenings and nighttime over the next three days.

HAPPENING NOW: @NYSThruway begins removing the old tollbooth structure at Exit 38 (Route 57 in Liverpool). Today’s early work includes jackhammering curbing, but the actual dismantling of the structure will happen after rushhour and into the nighttime when traffic is lighter. pic.twitter.com/qZ7J2T6APD — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) April 5, 2021

Once rush hour is over, heavy equipment will move in to take apart the stainless steel structures.

Exit 38 is the first of the Central New York exits to be taken down since the Thruway Authority discontinued the booths and initiated a cashless tolling system that relies on computers, cameras, and sensors to charge customers’ EZPass or read license plate numbers.

The cashless system went live in November of 2020. Demolition of toll booths began in Buffalo and Rochester.

Demolition at other Central New York exits will continue through the spring.