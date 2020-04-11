Oldest surviving veteran in Oswego County turns 100

REDFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County native Paul Fuller has seen it all. From the great depression, to now the coronavirus, Fuller has lived through it, and on Saturday he celebrated his 100th birthday as the oldest living veteran in Oswego County.

Fuller says his secret to being 100 is drinking a Coors Light every night at 5 p.m.



Courtesy: Carol Yerdon

His family is forced to send Paul their love and birthday wishes from afar this year due to coronavirus, but we would also like to wish Paul a happy birthday from NewsChannel 9.

Happy birthday Paul! And thank you for your service.

