On anniversary of LaFayette doctor’s death from virus, mother says she would have been first in line for vaccine

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been one year since Dr. Adeline Fagan died from catching coronavirus in the hospital where she was working as a medical resident.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, her mom, Mary Jane Fagan said, “To have your child die your arms and have the blood drain from her face and warmth go from her body, is…really hard. Yet, I’m very happy that I had that opportunity. There’s lot of people who died from COVID and didn’t have loved ones there with them.”

Sunday, her parents and sisters attended a memorial mass and visited her grave.

“Yesterday, we played a board game. It was the three girls and I was looking around. Everybody was here but one,” she said.

The family also had lunches sent to the nursing team that cared for Adeline in her final days.

It tortures the Fagan Family that so many people, especially hospital workers, are turning away a vaccine that would have likely saved their daughters life it was available when she died.

“They’re well educated,” Mary Jane Fagan said. “They should know better. Quite honestly, I don’t think they should have a position in the medical field. They should be ashamed themselves.”

For her shot, they know Dr. Fagan would have been first in line.

To raise money for Adeline M. Fagan, MD ‘19 Endowed Scholarship at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine, the Fagan Family is selling pumpkin and apple breads on two weekends this fall.

September 25: Drive-thru at St. Joseph’s Church in LaFayette, 10am–4pm

October 9-10: LaFayette Apple Festival (Saturday, 9am–6 pm and Sunday, 9am–5pm)

*Tent will be set up near the Apple Fritters building

Nearly half of the $250,000 goal has been raised already. The specifics are still being worked out, but the Fagan Family hopes the $10,000-per-year scholarship will be awarded based on a medical student’s character.