ON Farm Fest is back; see the list of participating farms in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon along with the Onondaga County Agriculture Council have announced that the “Buy Local. Buy Onondaga Grown” campaign will continue for its seventh year to encourage the community to buy local produce grown in the county.

A kickoff event was held at the Albanese Longhorns in Pompey, where McMahon, Agriculture Council CoChair and County Legislature Chairman David Knapp and Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County David Skeval spoke about the many benefits of buying local.

The campaign will run from this July to December, and aims to educate the community on the importance of Central New York’s agriculture industries to the community. The campaign also emphasizes the need to preserve these industries to help them continue to thrive for generations to come.

County executive McMahon emphasized the importance of buying from local vendors, as it also keeps dollars local. Onondaga County Legislature Chairman and Agriculture Council Co-Chair David Knapp also announced that after last year’s event was postponed, the ON Farm Fest day-on-the-farm event will return this year.

The ON Farm Fest will be held on September 18, and many local farms will participate like in past years, with some news farms added as well. Below is a list of participating farms in this event.