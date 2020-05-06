‘On My Team 16’ foundation donates meals to Golisano Children’s Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One local charity has continued to make an impact during the pandemic.

On My Team 16 teamed up with Fayetteville Manlius Athletics and Liehs and Steigerwald to donate 230 meals to Upstate on Wednesday for National Nurses Day.

The founder of the charity, Jordan Zapisek, said this was just one of the many ways to say thank you.

On My Team 16 is also asking for people to clap for online workers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and submit your videos to the organization by using #OMT16Quaranteam on social media.