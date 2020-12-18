On My Team16 needs help making spirits bright for our youngest warriors

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, but it’s been especially difficult for families fighting cancer. The holidays are even harder.

So, On My Team16, a local non-profit helping Pediatric Cancer Patients (POPs) and their families through athletics, has been working hard to make sure no kid feels alone. But they need a little help!

The Le Moyne Women’s Cheer Team handmade colorful cards to help make their spirits bright. They’ll be packed up with gifts and hand-delivered to POPs or their families who are spending the holiday without their loved ones who have sadly passed away.

Spreading cheer to our most vulnerable superheroes🎄🎁@onmyteam16 is at is again. They have an @amazon wish list for our young cancer warriors and they need helping growing the list & making the holidays special🧡💜

How can you help?

Find out tonight on @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/Yt41TU8t1H — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) December 18, 2020

The gifts are donated by generous Central New Yorkers. On My Team16 created an Amazon Wish List to make it easy, and make sure the toys are things our most vulnerable superheroes were hoping to find under the tree.

We put specific things on there pertaining to their interest. There’s a young girl who really likes slime, so I put a lot of slime-making kits on there to deliver to her, and there’s a hockey fan, so there’s some hockey games and stuff like that. Jordan Zapisek, Founder of OMT16

The athletes will also get Tim Green’s book Home Run. It features a character named after Jack Sheridan, who is the inspiration for OMT16.

“It’s a baseball book ironically and he’s a pitcher, just like me. I’m gonna try to write a nice message to them, wish them a Merry Christmas, hope they’re doing well,” said Sheridan.

He hopes it’ll help POPs stay positive they’ll get through their treatment, and know they’re not alone.

OMT16 is also looking for donations for the schoolroom teacher at Golisano Children’s Hospital. They’re hoping to collect things like calculators and tablets for virtual learning.

If you’d like to donate, visit their website or the Amazon Wish List.