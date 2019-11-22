On National Adoption Day, locals finalize their forever families

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November 22nd marks National Adoption Day, a collective effort to spread positive awareness on adoption and foster care.

In our own community, hundreds gathered to celebrate local adoptive and foster families at the 19th Annual Fifth Judicial District National Adoption Day Celebration.

The day is special for all adoptive children and families, especially for the Czyz family from Auburn. At Friday’s celebration, their family grew from a total of six to eight!

“We went through with them those first days and years, and it’s a wonderful day to be here and celebrate and make official what’s already been the case from day one,” says father, Joshua Czyz.

Czyz Family, 19th Annual National Adoption Day Celebration

Joshua and his wife, Rachel, have always known they wanted to foster and adopt. They had their first two sons, Jeremiah and Joshua, but they knew it wasn’t the end.

Joshua says, “We always thought we would do foster care and build relationships with families and be a resource to families, get the children back to the families, but all four boys that have been placed with us have turned into adoption.”

Their other four sons are Jerry, Josiah, and Joseph and James, whose adoptions were finalized on Friday.

But from day one, Joshua and Rachel loved them each as their own.

“And for us it was always, just like our oldest two, they’re a gift from God, and they’re God’s, so however it works is okay with us. For them to be in our home permanently and permanently a part of our family is wonderful,” says Joshua.

Rachel says “They get along like brothers! They love each other and they fight like all boys do. They always have a competition going on, there’s always someone who has to win something and somebody who always loses. So, there’s always a meltdown, usually with the younger kids, but they get along really well. They love on each other.”

Their family grew from a total of 6 to 8 when their two boys, Joseph and James, had their adoptions finalized! I’ll have the story at 5:30 on @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR #SYR #NationalAdoptionDay #ForeverFamily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bZIKsDhIOA — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) November 22, 2019

Nearly 30 families finalized their adoptions today. All of them completed by local judges from the Fifth Judicial District.

If you’re interested in learning more about foster care or adoption, here’s a list of resources in our area.

