AUBURN N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On June 26, at approximately 2:28 a.m., the Auburn Police department were notified of a shooting at Lavish Lounge, located at 288 Genesee St.

Auburn Police learned on scene that there were two separate groups of individuals fighting, during the argument, two black males began shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a female in her 20’s injured outside of the bar. The female was taken to Upstate University Hospital for two gunshot wounds to her torso. The female victim was noted to be a bar employee who was not involved in the fight.

The two suspects fled the scene, at this time, it is believed that one suspect is injured.

Police describe that one of the shooters (suspects) is a light skin black male, has short

dread-locks, and has a full beard, he was also last seen wearing a black hat with White Sox logo, and a black hoodie with a Chicago logo, he had black jeans, and white sneakers.

The Auburn Police Department’s information suggests that the suspects were from the Geneva / Waterloo area.

At this time, the unidentified female victim, has undergone emergency surgery for her injuries and is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for anyone who may have information pertaining to the suspects to contact lead investigator Inv. Augello at (315) 258-9880 or email crauguello@auburnny.gov.

Other contact methods include the APD main phone (315)253-3231 or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov.

Callers can remain anonymous.