On The Lookout: Camillus police investigating after video shows truck crashing into house

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, a truck struck a house in the area of Skyview Drive and Beverly Drive in Camillus.

It was all caught on video surveillance, and Camillus Police are now asking for the community’s help in finding the suspect. No one in the home was injured, according to police, and the damage to the home was confined to a small area of the house.

If you have any information or home security footage of the vehicle leaving the scene, Camillus Police ask that you contact their detectives at 315-487-6425.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.