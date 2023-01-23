SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson.

Thompson, who was last seen on 102 Lawrence Street and whose last known address is 649 East Division Street in Syracuse, has five active arrest warrants, including four domestic-related events, according to Syracuse Police.

Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which was where the victim lived.

The victim had a stay-away order of protection against Thompson, which he broke after entering the victim’s house. When he got inside he threw her against the wall and punched her in the face.

After abusing the victim, Thompson took her cell phone out of her hand and left the scene.

As a result of this incident, Syracuse Police charged Thompson on January 22 with Burglary 2nd degree, Criminal Contempt 1st degree, Grand Larceny 4th degree and Harassment.

Thompson has active warrants for the following:

2 Violation of Probation warrants

3 counts of Criminal Contempt 2nd degree and Criminal Trespass 2nd degree

Burglary 2nd degree

Criminal Contempt 1st degree

Grand Larceny 4th degree and Harassment

Thompson is a black man who is 6′, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thompson, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5230.