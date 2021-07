DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Town of DeWitt Police are putting you On The Lookout for a man involved in several thefts that occurred at Syracuse Aquarium and Pond on North Street in Jamesville.

The man stole various plants from the outside of the store, police say, and left without paying for them on a motorcycle pictured below.











Anyone with information is asked to call DeWitt Police at 315-449-3640 or email tips to tips@townofdewitt.com.