On The Lookout: DeWitt police searching for two men caught stealing vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
DeWitt Police badge

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police are investigating a stolen vehicle incident, and are looking for the public’s assistance in finding two male suspects. 

On Wednesday, the victim left their vehicle running on the 200 block of Kinne Street in the Village of East Syracuse, when two men got into it and drove away. They were caught on security footage, and are pictured below. 

If you recognize them or have any information about the two suspects, DeWitt police ask that you contact them at 315-449-3640 or send an email to  tips@townofdewitt.com. Anonymous tips can be sent through the DeWitt Police Department’s website.

