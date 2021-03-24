On the lookout in Onondaga for a bottle-return thief

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Central School District is out hundreds of dollars because someone is stealing returnable cans.

The Onondaga Central Booster Club keeps a bottle return near the high school campus to help raise money for kids during the school year. According to the district, someone has been stealing the cans. They have been hit four times since last July.

The car appears to be a grey Honda sedan.

Onondaga Central Superintendent Rob Price estimates the person has stolen somewhere between $240 and $360 worth of cans.

Security footage has captured the car coming on these days:

07/19/2020 4:12 PM

07/22/2020 7:56 PM

02/13/2021 4:13 PM

02/13/2021 8:47 PM

If you would like to help out the booster club, you can make checks payable to OCS Booster Club. 4479 South Onondaga Road, Nedrow, N.Y. 13120

If you recognize the car, contact RPRICE@OCS.CNYRIC.ORG