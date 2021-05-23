On The Lookout: Man fires gun during attempted robbery at Brewerton gas station

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero Police are on the lookout for a man who tried to rob the Mirabito gas station on the corner of Bartel Road and Miller Road.

Police say around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, the man threatened an employee with a handgun as he attempted to rob the store.

The suspect did fire one shot. Nobody was struck or injured.

He was wearing khaki pants, a green colored shirt, gloves and a full facemask.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Cicero Police Lieutenant James Meyers at (315) 699-3677 ext. 218 or send an email to jmeyers@ciceropd.us.

Cicero Police was assisted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, K-9’s and Air 1 helicopter.