(WSYR-TV) — The Rome Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect from an arson investigation at Liberty Gardens located at 200 North Levitt St on June 11 at 3:40 a.m.

Police say that a male threw a homemade “Molotov Cocktail” at one of the apartments in the 700 building.

The tall man wearing all black caused damage to the building which included char marks to the concrete, and building posts, and damaged an air conditioning unit.

Police tell NewsChannel 9 that there appeared to be only one homemade bomb that was used and there was no one inside Apartment 708, but multiple people were in neighboring ones.

There were no injuries during the incident.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at 315-339-7744, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com