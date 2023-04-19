(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old Nicholas Stadelman.

Police believe that Stadelman lives in the Liverpool area.

He has multiple warrants out for his arrest:

One from the Central Square Police Department

One from the New York State Police

One from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Stadelman also has pending charges with the NYS Police and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Recently, he threatened to shoot people he knows, as well as law enforcement, according to police. He has also led police on a pursuit and has lied about his identity to them.

When police find Stadelman they say they will charge him with:

Aggravated Harassment in the second degree

Menacing in the second degree

Stalking in the second degree

Anyone with information can call Oswego County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 315-349-3411.