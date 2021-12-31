On The Lookout: Police are searching for an Oneonta man wanted for assault

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Police are asking for the public’s help locating 29-year-old Anthony Masi after an assault in Oneonta.

State Police say they responded to a call of a woman bleeding on December 30 around 6:00 p.m. at the Budget Inn on State Route 23. Upon arrival, they found a victim bleeding heavily from a cut on her nose, police say.

Police believe Masi attacked the victim with a machete-type knife during an argument. The victim was taken to Bassett Hospital and transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse to undergo surgery.

Anyone with information about Masi or his location is asked to contact State Police at 607-561-7400.