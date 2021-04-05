On the Lookout: Police looking for help solving convenience store burglary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are looking for help in solving a burglary from December.

Police are looking to track down the three people who used a rock to smash the window of the USA Convenience store at 1901 West Genesee Street on December 12.

Surveillance images show the trio arrived from the area of Cayuga and Avery Streets and fled on foot.

Police report they made off with cash from the register and cigarettes.

If you have any information on this case call Syracuse Police detectives at 315-442-5222.