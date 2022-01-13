On The Lookout: Police search for suspect accused of violating stay-away orders and stealing victim’s vehicle

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are actively searching for 29-year-old Edward J. LaPlante, wanted for aggravated family offense, criminal contempt in the 2nd degree, and criminal trespass in the 2nd degree.

Edward is a white male, 165-pounds, 6-foot tall, with brown hair and hazel colored eyes.

LaPlante was issued an arrest warrant in November of 2021 by the town of Mexico Court. He is wanted for violating a stay-away order of protection and stealing the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this individual should contact the New York State Police ASAP. Police advise anyone with information not to take any police action yourself other than to contact the NYSPD at 315-366-6000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.