SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 44-year-old, Purvis Mickle Jr.

Mickle, whose last known address is on 342 West Calthrop Avenue in Syracuse, three active warrants, two bench and one arrest, all stemming from domestic incidents, according to The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Mickle has been arrested numorous times involving the use and or sale of drugs and is considered dangerous.

Mickle has an active warrants for the following:

Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny – Mickle is accused of stealing a set of car keys from an ex-girlfriend after an argument between the two.

Bench Warrant for Assault in the 2nd Degree – Mickle is accused causing physical harm to an ex-girlfriend by assaulting her with a broom stick causing multiple injuries and sending her to the hospital.

Active Arrest Warrant for Petit Larceny – Mickle is accused of stealing a set of car keys from an ex-girlfriend after abandoning her vehicle.

Mickle is 5’07”, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mickle, contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.