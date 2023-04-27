AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who they say allegedly stabbed someone inside Kinney Drugs on Owasco Street in Auburn.

Auburn Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “on the lookout” for a suspect involved in the stabbing inside the drug store on Monday, April 24, around 5:20 p.m.

Auburn Police say the suspect pictured above was involved in the alleged stabbing, which

occurred inside the Kinney Drugs.

If you have any information regarding the incident, or if you can identify the subject in the pink sweatshirt in the attached images, please contact Detective Charles Augello at 315-258-9880, or by email at craugello@auburnny.gov.

Callers can remain anonymous, and anonymous tips can be submitted on the website as well.