SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jordan Police are putting viewers on the lookout for a person suspected of breaking in and stealing items from cars at around 2 a.m. on December 23 in the Village of Jordan.

Jordan Village Police Department released this video of the suspect:

Anyone with further information or video evidence is being asked to contact the Jordan Police at (315) 689-7350, police@villageofjordan.org, or Trooper Kurt Bennett at NYSP at (315) 689-6334.