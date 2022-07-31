ITHACA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Police need your help in identifying these suspects.

On July 23, 2022, an elderly victim discovered that her wallet was missing while she was in Cortland. As the day progressed, she noticed that charges began appearing on her card. One purchase was at a Walgreens in Dryden and another was at a Target in Lansing. The victims wallet also contained cash, as of now, the suspects have allegedly spent $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police in Ithaca at (607) 347-4463.