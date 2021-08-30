On The Lookout: Syracuse police searching for sex offender who failed to maintain registration

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you On The Lookout for a man wanted for a Level 3 sex offender who has failed to maintain his registration. 

According to police, Carl F. Weaver, 54 has failed to register his address and yearly photo as a part of his sex offender status. There is an active arrest warrant for Weaver, and police caution that he could be armed and dangerous. 

Weaver has 34 previous local arrests. He is 5’6”, 180 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. His last known addresses were 110 West Borden Street and 202 East Belden Street in Syracuse.

If you have any information about his location, contact the Warrants office at 315-442-5230.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area