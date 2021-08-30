On The Lookout: Syracuse police searching for sex offender who failed to maintain registration

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you On The Lookout for a man wanted for a Level 3 sex offender who has failed to maintain his registration.

According to police, Carl F. Weaver, 54 has failed to register his address and yearly photo as a part of his sex offender status. There is an active arrest warrant for Weaver, and police caution that he could be armed and dangerous.

Weaver has 34 previous local arrests. He is 5’6”, 180 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. His last known addresses were 110 West Borden Street and 202 East Belden Street in Syracuse.

If you have any information about his location, contact the Warrants office at 315-442-5230.