(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for two woman who they say stole money from a Town of Clay Gas Station.

On Sunday, June 12, around 2:25a.m., two black women entered the Sunoco at 7653 Morgan Rd and demanded money from the cashier, according to a press release from the NYSP.

Police say the one of the women had a silver handgun and were last seen running towards the Buckley Park apartment complex. One of the women in the photo was wearing a blue Syracuse hoodie and believed to have a pocketknife.

If anyone has any information or knows the identity of either suspect, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.