SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft.

Shoplifter in Madison County

The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a store with over $500 worth of food and merchandise without paying.

Photo provided by NYS Police Photo provided by NYS Police

On October 5, around 8:55 p.m. Troopers say a man stole items from the Price Chopper Super Market on State Route 12B in Hamilton, Madison County.

According to New York State Police, the unknown man walked into the store with an empty cart and put soda, meat, pet food, paper products, candy, bread, pies, hot dogs, fruit, and beer into his shopping cart.

Photo provided by NYS Police Photo provided by NYS Police Photo provided by NYS Police

Troopers say that after the unknown man was finished selecting his items, he pushed the cart out of the produce side doors, passed all points of sale, and made no attempt to purchase the merchandise.

After leaving the store, he unloaded the stolen items into a dark-colored SUV and left the store in that same vehicle.

Photo provided by NYS Police

If anyone recognizes the person in the photos above, contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

Hit and run in Oswego

The Oswego Police Department is looking to speak with the driver of a dark-colored, possibly gray, Chevy Silverado pick-up truck that was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday, November 27, around 7:30 p.m. on West First Street near West Mohawk Street, involved the Chevy Silverado and a bicyclist, according to police.

If anyone knows more about the incident, please call Oswego Police at 315-342-8120. Calls can remain anonymous.

Advice to stop retail theft

Retail theft is becoming more of a problem in Central New York, and consumers are paying the price. To help stop theft, Manlius Police advise stores to train staff, update inventory and possibly turn to technology.

“One of the bigger hardware stores has partnered with a microchip company to install a chip in some of their tools to prevent theft,” says Sgt. Ken Hatter, Manlius Police Department. “They have to be activated by blue tooth technology at the checkout. If you steal the device and you walk out of the store, it’s rendered unusable and therefore can’t be resold. So, I think that’s one good technology and of course, really good cameras, high-definition cameras are good if we can identify someone or the vehicle they’re driving.”