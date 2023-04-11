MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s weekly roundup, the Town of Manlius Police Department is asking for help in identifying four suspects including a couple trying to steal from a car and a couple posing as security company representatives to gain access to homes.

The Manlius Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for two suspects involved in attempted vehicle theft in the Palmer/Gulf Road area.

On April 8, the Manlius Police had unreported incidents of what appears to be two individuals, a driver and passenger, conspiring to either steal from vehicles or treating to steal the vehicles in the Palmer Road and Gulf Road area in Manlius.

The suspect or driver of the car was observed on camera and is a White man with a thin build and approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” who’s bald with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, with a dark-colored black or blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black sneakers. After attempting to get inside the vehicle, he then entered the unknown make and model of his vehicle, which is pictured below, and left the area.

The other incident Manlius Police are investigating is an incident involving two suspects posing as security company representatives to gain access to homes.

According to Monica Sylvia, a Town of Manlius resident, she had this happen to her Monday morning when a car pulled into her driveway and two individuals knocked on her door carrying iPads.

“They said they were from our alarm company and were there to update our alarm system from an analog to a digital pad (we have an alarm company sign in our front yard). They had on Honeywell Brinks Security uniforms. They were very persistent about needing to come into our home and wanting to see our alarm pad (which we did not allow),” said Sylvia. “They also were very persistent about the fact that they were NOT selling anything – they had been sent by our alarm company.”

She called the Manilus Police Department with their description and car information and the police department has been in touch with her confirming this is indeed a case where the individuals are misrepresenting a security company to gain entry to homes and scope out properties and potential return.

According to Sylvia, the suspects are two White males in their late 20s, one with brown hair and the other with lighter brown hair wearing black polos with the Honeywell Brinks Security logo in the top corner and black pants. They were driving a black Honda Civic with New York plates.

Anyone who can identify these individuals is encouraged to contact the Town of Manlius Police Department on our confidential tips line at (315) 682-8673 or email us at tips@manliuspolice.org. The Town of Manlius Police Department urges any victim(s) who have not reported a similar crime or attempt to contact 911.