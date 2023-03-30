GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s weekly roundup, the Town of Geddes Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man caught on a surveillance camera smashing his way into a popular restaurant along Onondaga Blvd.

The Town of Geddes Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspect involved in a burglary at “Pies Guys Pub and Grub” in Geddes on 4744 Onondaga Blvd.

According to Geddes Police Chief John R. Fall Jr., the burglary happened on March 19 involving the suspect pictured above.

Geddes Police Chief Fall says the suspect entered “Pies Guys Pub and Grub” at 3:40 a.m. by smashing out the glass door and forcing himself inside.

The suspect then took an ATM inside the restaurant that contained $1,480, which was later recovered by police, empty and completely destroyed.

Anyone who can identify the pictured suspect or with further information on burglary please contact Detective James Difulio at the Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283 or email geddespd@townofgeddes.com.