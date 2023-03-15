DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this week’s weekly roundup, the Town of DeWitt Police are trying to find a pair of burglars.

The Town DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for two suspects involved in two burglaries.

DeWitt Police are attempting to identify the two males in the photographs above.

Suspect one is a white male wearing skull pants and suspect two is a black male.

Police say these suspects burglarized the Kwik Fill at 6652 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse on Friday, March 3 at about 2:30 a.m.

Just 30 minutes later at 3:00 a.m., they burglarized ‘Loded’ on Thompson Road in Syracuse.

If anyone has information regarding these two males or the incidents, DeWitt police ask you to contact Investigator Conrad or the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or at tips@townofdewitt.com.