MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re ‘On The Lookout’ with Manlius Police, as they show us how stolen vehicles ended up 20 minutes away.

Three vehicles were stolen in Manlius from Thursday, March 16 into Friday, March 17. The vehicles were stolen from Verbeck Drive, Prestwick Drive and Turnberry Drive.

Footage of the cars being stolen:

Two of the vehicles were found on the 900 block of James Street in Syracuse. This was caught on camera.

In the video, one driver is seen pulling items out of the stolen vehicle and then putting them into the second stolen vehicle before taking off.

Manlius Police were able to track the GPS of one of the stolen vehicles. They alerted Syracuse Police, but the officers arrived just minutes before the thieves left the scene.

The Manlius Police advises the public to review the home security cameras and contact them if you believe you have footage of suspicious persons or vehicles by calling the TIPS line, 315-682-TMPD, or emailing TIPS@manliuspolice.org.