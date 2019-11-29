Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

On this Thanksgiving holiday, those at NewsChannel 9 are asking, ‘What are you thankful for?’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — For some, it’s a Thanksgiving tradition to go around the dinner table and ask others what they’re thankful for.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc did the same on a larger scale, and there was no shortage of answers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected