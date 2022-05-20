SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Anethra Bivins said a prayer before she walked into her brand-new home for the very first time. A house she never could have imagined living in when she packed up what she could and boarded a bus with her seven children.

“I was by myself, just me and my babies on the bus, by ourselves, scared, nervous, lonely, scared and scared,” Bivins said.

The family of eight was forced to make the over 1,100-mile trek from Montgomery, Alabama to escape domestic violence.

“I didn’t realize at first that it was far. We was moving from one side of town to the whole other side of the universe and I know now that that’s big,” Anethra Bivins, mother of seven children

Homeless, with no money and no place to go, the Bivins ended up in a shelter in Syracuse, but Anethra said she wasn’t receiving the assistance her family needed. Not until Coach Ek picked up the phone.

“I have six of your amazing babies, whatever you’re doing at home, you’re doing a good job, mom keep it up,” Bivins said as she recounted the phone call she received from Coach Ek, the Physical Education teacher at Dr. King Elementary School.

Bivins didn’t know it at the time, but that phone call would eventually change her family’s life. Coach Ek said she was called by God to buy the Bivins their forever home.

When Coach Ek told Bivins the news, Bivins said she almost fainted, she was so surprised.

“I almost passed out, it was amazing,” Bivins said.

While Coach Ek and her husband bought the house, the entire community chipped in to fully furnish it, put food in the fridge, and have a minivan in the garage.

“I was homeless, broke one night and I get up the next morning, a big house, a car, a garage. We never had nothing like this ever and it’s a lot, I’m still trying to process it all,” Anethra Bivins, mother of seven children

The only thing Bivins did ask for? A bible on top of the fridge.

“My mom went through a similar situation when me and my sibling was coming up and it’s eight of us and she always kept a bible at the top of her refrigerator and she always read it… I never understood why she kept a bible at the top of her refrigerator and I know now,” Bivins said.

A fresh start to rebuild a life worth living. Bivins’ hope?

“No more worry, no more stressing, drama free, finding myself, rebuilding myself, taking care of my kids better than I was before, a thousand times better, making sure they walk across those stages, it’s all I want to see,” Bivins said.

It’s been almost two weeks since the Bivins’ have been in their new home. If you’re interested in donating to help them as they continue to get back on their feet you can check out their GoFundMe page here.