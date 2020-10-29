‘Once Upon A Time Halloween’ At The Turning Stone Resort Casino

Halloween isn’t just for the kids this year. Turning Stone Resort & Casino have a lot planned for adults 18 and older with their Halloween event, “Once Upon Time Halloween”.

Enjoy a festive night of Halloween activities with interactive experiences, mazes, and a special Halloween bingo with tons of prizes. This year Turning Stone has added additional safety protocols put in place to keep guests safe. You will be require to wear a proper face covering during the event.

Once Upon a Time Halloween maze at the Turning Stone Resort Casino is happening tonight October 29th and on Saturday October 31 from 5-10pm. Then at midnight on Saturday they will be hosting ‘Paint N Stein’ at the Upstate Tavern.

For more information and to purchase tickets you can visit TurningStone.com then click on ‘Entertainment and Events’ and Halloween 2020.