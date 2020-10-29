‘Once Upon A Time Halloween’ At The Turning Stone Resort Casino

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Halloween isn’t just for the kids this year. Turning Stone Resort & Casino have a lot planned for adults 18 and older with their Halloween event, “Once Upon Time Halloween”.

Enjoy a festive night of Halloween activities with interactive experiences, mazes, and a special Halloween bingo with tons of prizes. This year Turning Stone has added additional safety protocols put in place to keep guests safe. You will be require to wear a proper face covering during the event.

Once Upon a Time Halloween maze at the Turning Stone Resort Casino is happening tonight October 29th and on Saturday October 31 from 5-10pm. Then at midnight on Saturday they will be hosting ‘Paint N Stein’ at the Upstate Tavern.

For more information and to purchase tickets you can visit TurningStone.com then click on ‘Entertainment and Events’ and Halloween 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected