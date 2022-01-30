One adult and two children displaced after Syracuse House fire Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire Department responded to Spring Street Saturday night after receiving multiple reports of a house fire.

Crews were dispatched to 1302 Spring Street at 8:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 29. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a two-story wood-frame house fully engulfed in flames with powerlines down on the front lawn.

Syracuse FD says all occupants were confirmed to have escaped before the fire department’s arrival.

Since the house fire was considered fully involved, crews worked to extinguish the blaze from outside the house. After nearly an hour, firefighters were able to control the flames.

One adult and two children were displaced as a result of the fire. The local chapter of the American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced occupants with shelter and other needs.

The house suffered significant damage, and the radiant heat also damaged a neighboring home. Syracuse FD says no injuries were reported.

Members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.