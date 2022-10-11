Two teens died in a house fire on Long Island Wednesday morning, police said. FILE: (WWTI)

TOWN OF DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- At approximately 4 p.m. on October 10, the Freeville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire on Caswell Road in the Town of Dryden.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that a trailer was engulfed in flames.

It took the crew four hours to extinguish the fire.

According to the Freeville Deputy Fire Chief, Greg Parker, only one person was in the trailer at the time of the fire.

The victim of the fire was airlifted to a nearby hospital. There is currently no update on the victim’s status.

The Freeville Fire Department has thanked the following response teams for their help at the scene:

Dryden Fire Department

Dryden Ambulance

McLean

Etna

Groton

Lansing

NYSEG

NYSP

TCSO

Virgil

Cortlandville

This investigation is ongoing. No cause has been determined at this time.

Stick with NewsChannel 9 for developments on this story.